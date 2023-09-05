Global Skyware Equips Eutelsat's Konnect Vhts Ground Terminals With Innovative Xre Odu Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
XRE Ka Band Transceiver with Electronic Polarization Switching (EPS)
Global Skyware's innovative portfolio of VSAT transceiver electronics for broadband user terminals continues to expand.
CANTERBURY, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Global Skyware (part of the Global InvGroup ), a leading provider of user-terminal and gateway products and solutions for saground networks, announces a multi-year contract for the supply of Global Skyware's XRE ODU platform with Eutelsat (Euronext: ETL), one of the world's largest satellite communications companies.
The new platform is based on the innovative Skyware XRE 3-Watt transceiver which begins production in Q4 2023. Uniquely equipped with zero-touch Electronic Polarization Switching (EPS) and covering the full commercial Ka band (17.3 – 20.2 GHz / 28.4 – 30 GHz), the XRE is paired with the Skyware SMC Series of high performance, lightweight, composite antennas.
Providing Eutelsat with an unmatched blend of operational dexterity and optimized performance for their KONNECT VHTS broadband service, the XRE is the latest addition to Global Skyware's XR Transceiver family; a modem agnostic family which includes the recently launched Skyware XRJ platform, the industry's first Ka band transceiver platform with a linear power range power from 5 to 25 Watts.
Gordon Blaikie, CEO at Global InvGroup, said:"This contract demonstrates our technology leadership and ability to design and manufacture innovative transceiver platforms for new constellations in collaboration with Tier 1 satellite operators. As with all our customers, their success is our success. It's an ethos that our operator partnerships thrive on and keepsfocused on innovation and optimizing the end-user experience by designing and developing products and solutions with superior performance and reliability.”
Denis Fauconnier, Director for ground engineering at Eutelsat, said: "We are delighted to be working with Global Skyware and using their new XRE ODU Platform to deliver our KONNECT VHTS broadband services to our customers. Highly durable, lightweight, easy to deploy and manage; these are some of the other compelling attributes of the XRE ODU platform, and we look forward to introducing it in our network.”
About Global Skyware
Founded in 2009, Global Skyware, a part of the Global InvGroup, is a SatCom-tech pioneer specializing in products and solutions for ground-terminals and gateways used with GEO, MEO, and LEO constellations. With millions of antennas and RF products deployed to date, Global Skyware technology powers narrowband and broadband connections for some of the largest public and government satellite networks in the world.
Together with our specialist technology brands, Global Apexsat (Antenna Pointing & Tracking) and Global Foxcomm (RF over Fibre Transport & Indoor Sa& GPS Coverage) our portfolio addresses every ground equipment use case. Global InvGroup is listed on the Singapore [SGX: QS9] and London:AIM [GINV] stock exchange.
About Eutelsat Communications
Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of 36 satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Committed to promoting all facets of sustainable development across its business activities, Eutelsat leverages its in-orbit resources to help bridge the digital divide while maintaining a safe and uncluttered space environment. As an attractive and socially responsible employer, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.
For Media Enquiries
Jarlath Lally
+44 (0)203 0533520
For Investor Enquiries
Vigo Communications
+44 (0)20 7390 0238
Jarlath Lally
Global InvGroup
+44 7917 805012
