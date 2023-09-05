Dozens Of Burkinabe Soldiers Fall In Militant Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- At least 17 soldiers were killed and 36 others wounded on Tuesday when gunmen attacked a military unit in Koumbri district, Yatenga province, northern Burkina Faso, near the borders with Mali.
The military unit was deployed in the area to help resettle the residents who fled violence by terrorist groups to safer areas two years ago, according to a statement by the General Command of the Burkinabe Army.
The military forces engaged with the assailants, killed a number of them and destroyed their vehicles, the statement said, noting that clashes are still underway. (end)
mr.gb
MENAFN05092023000071011013ID1107012674
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.