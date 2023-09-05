Leading Capitol Rioter Sentenced To 22 Yrs In Jail

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 5 (KUNA) --District Court Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys, to 22 years in prison, the longest jail term for a culprit in the attacks on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Tarrio was found guilty of masterminding a sediticonspiracy aimed at derailing the transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.
The sentence, the lengthiest among hundreds arising from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, is a reflection of prosecutors' evidence that the Proud Boys, helmed by Tarrio, played the most pivotal role in stoking the violent breach of police lines and the Capitol itself.
"Tarrio was the ultimate leader of that conspiracy. Mr. Tarrio was the ultimate leader, the ultimate person who organized, who was motivated by revolutionary zeal," Judge Timothy Kelly said as he handed down Tarrio's sentence.
"That conspiracy ended up with about 200 men amped up for battle encircling the Capitol," according to the court ruling.
Hundreds of Proud Boys from across the country, vetted and assembled by Tarrio and a group of top lieutenants, became a vanguard of sorts as a mob of Trump supporters descended on the Capitol, and members of the group were involved in nearly every breach of police lines that day.
Dominic Pezzola, a New York Proud Boy who triggered the breach of the Capitol itself by smashing a Senate window with a stolen police shield, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison.
Tarrio, unlike most of his co-conspirators, was not at the Capitol on January 6.
Upon his arrival in Washington on January 4, 2021, he was arrested for his role in the theft and burning of a Black Lives Matter flag from a church after an earlier pro-Trump march.
Tarrio was released the next day and ordered to leave Washington D.C., so he headed with a group of allies to a hotel in Baltimore.
Prosecutors say despite his absence, he remained in touch with his men and monitored their actions on January 6.
And after the attack, he repeatedly celebrated the attack, defended his allies and regretted that it didn't fully derail the transfer of power.
He was convicted in May of sediticonspiracy, conspiring to obstruct Congress' proceedings and destroying government property, among other charges. (end)
