Briefing Of Kuna Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 Gmt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO -- Kuwait Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah delivers a speech to the Arab-Japan Political Dialogue Forum.
CAIRO -- The Third Arab-Japan Political Dialogue Forum adopts a joint statement highlighting the importance of cooperation to address global challenges.
RIYADH -- The Saudi Ambassador to Iran Abdullah Al-Anzi arrives to Tehran to resume his mission.
RIYADH -- Saudi Arabia extends the voluntary oil production cut by one million barrels per day, until end of 2023.
ALGIERS -- At least 17 soldiers are killed and 36 others wounded in militant attack on their unit in northern Burkina Faso.
ISTANBUL -- Two people die in the flash floods in the European part of Istanbul city.
WASHINGTON -- Leader of Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio is awarded a 22-year jail term, the longest term for a culprit in the attacks on the Capitol. (end) gb
