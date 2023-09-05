Briefing Of Kuna Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 Gmt

CAIRO -- The Third Arab-Japan Political Dialogue Forum adopts a joint statement highlighting the importance of cooperation to address global challenges.

RIYADH -- The Saudi Ambassador to Iran Abdullah Al-Anzi arrives to Tehran to resume his mission.

RIYADH -- Saudi Arabia extends the voluntary oil production cut by one million barrels per day, until end of 2023.

ALGIERS -- At least 17 soldiers are killed and 36 others wounded in militant attack on their unit in northern Burkina Faso.

ISTANBUL -- Two people die in the flash floods in the European part of Istanbul city.

WASHINGTON -- Leader of Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio is awarded a 22-year jail term, the longest term for a culprit in the attacks on the Capitol. (end) gb