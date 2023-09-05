Mceldrew Purtell: $2 Million Dollar Settlement And Justice For Man Raped And Killed In Philly Prison

Failure to maintain safe and civilized jails - City of Philadelphia entered into a $2 million-dollar settlement.

Photo is of an officer's badge at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility, where Armani Faison was killed as a result of their failed leadership.

After their tragic loss and a grueling legal process, the family is finally seeing the city be held accountable for their neglect.

Armani's family and the City of Philadelphia entered into a $2 million settlement to resolve the pending federal civil rights lawsuit. McEldrew Purtell partner John Coyle, who represented Armani's family, stated: "Armani's death was a completely avoidable tragedy. This settlement allows the family to move forward and grieve the loss of their loved one while also sending a message to the City that the neglect shown to individuals in its custody must be addressed."

