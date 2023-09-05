Roller Welcomes Partnership With Rush Group In Europe

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROLLER , an all-in-one venue management software company for the leisure and attractions industry, is thrilled to welcome Rush Group, the largest trampoline park group in Europe, operating multiple market-leading brands, including Superfly , Jump House , Jump In , and Airhop . By choosing ROLLER as its technology partner, Rush Group demonstrates its trust in the company's ability to deliver innovative software solutions and drive operational efficiency.

As a global leader in the leisure and attractions software space, ROLLER has been transforming the industry with its comprehensive platform, catering to the diverse needs of trampoline parks, playcenters, family entertainment centers, and more. The company's partnership with Rush Group marks a significant milestone in its mission to help operators boost revenue, save time, and deliver superior guest experiences.

ROLLER, which operates in over 28 countries supporting multi-location operations, was recently included on the prestigi2023 Australian Financial Review (AFR) Fast Global list , recognizing its remarkable international growth and commitment to serving a global customer base.

"We are thrilled to have Rush Group join the ROLLER family, and we look forward to partnering with them in our shared vision of driving growth through great guest experiences," said Luke Finn, CEO and Founder at ROLLER.

"We are delighted to partner with ROLLER as our technology provider for our 54 venues across Europe. We look forward to leveraging ROLLER's comprehensive platform to streamline our operations and deliver unforgettable experiences to our valued guests across all of our locations," said Petter Haagaas, CEO at Rush Group.

Off the back of its partnership with Rush Group, ROLLER has completed an integration of the renowned digital payment platform PayPal , a critical payment method for customers in this region. With the PayPal integration, guests can make hassle-free transactions using their preferred payment method, increasing online conversion and enhancing the overall guest experience.

ROLLER's growth in Germany, Norway, and Sweden aligns with the company's vision of helping attractions businesses worldwide to deliver superior guest experiences. With its robust suite of features, including online booking, ticketing, point of sale, waivers, and more, ROLLER helps operators boost revenue and save time by streamlining operations.

