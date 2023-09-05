Neoheat, By Mommy Matters, Is Honored As A 2023 Jpma Innovation Awards Finalist

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Because Mommy Matters
NeoHeat device and accompanying app
Finalists Represent the Year's Most Innovative Baby & Children's Products
SEATTLE, WA, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Mommy Matters is pleased to announce NeoHeat is a finalist for the 2023 JPMA Innovation Awards, which honor some of the most exciting new baby and children's products on the market today, including interactive toys, eco-friendly gear and life changing safety items.
NeoHeat is a finalist in the infant/parent care category. The JPMA Innovation Awards recipients raise the bar by offering parents breakthrough products that help safeguard and care.
Award winners are selected by an esteemed lineup of judges, including top names in media, retail, and safety, in 10 distinct categories.
Three additional top awards will be announced,“Parents Pick”,“Editor's Pick” and“Best in Show.” Parents Pick is chosen by parents across the country. Voting for the“Parents Pick” award runs from September 13- 27 via . The Best in Show award goes to the product with the highest overall score, regardless of category.
“The JPMA Innovation Awards are a testament to the level of innovation in our industry,” said LTrofe, JPMA's executive director.“This year's finalists have made important advancements in quality and safety for products that will help make parents' lives easier and give them added peace of mind.”
The 2023 Innovation Awards are sponsored by Everyday Health Group Pregnancy & Parenting, which includes brands BabyCenter and What to Expect. The Innovation Awards competition began in 1989 as the Most Innovative Product Contest and has become recognized as a highly acclaimed competition. In 2003 JPMA renamed it as the Innovation Awards to more accurately represent the foon innovation.
ABOUT JPMA
The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) is the voice of the industry on quality and safety for baby and children's products. We do this by advocating for safety through product certification programs and legislative and regulatory involvement; supporting a broad and diverse membership through member-only programming and industry promotion; and by acting as a comprehensive source for baby product information and education.
ABOUT MOMMY MATTERS
Mommy Matters was founded by Ob-Gyn and mama of 2, Dr Tara Shirazian , with the goal to ease the journey to motherhood for every woman through medically informed, functional, stylish, and innovative postpartum products. That's why we created products to empower women by providing the comfort and support she needs. Our only goal is to get mama feeling like herself again after delivery because Mommy Matters.
Heather Dazell
Joylux
emailhere
+1 206-219-6444
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
MENAFN05092023003118003196ID1107012664
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.