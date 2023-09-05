Frozen Vegetables Market Destined To Reach Us$ 38,845.7 Million (Cagr Of 5.0%) - 2025 - Amr

Frozen Vegetables Market

Rise in disposable income and change in lifestyle & food habits further boost the market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Growth of retail network in developing countries, rise in participation of females in the workforce, and increased consumption of Frozen Vegetables by QSRs have boosted the growth of the global frozen vegetable market. However, negative consumer perception related to nutritional content and poor freezing facilities in semi-urban and rural areas hamper the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in freezing technologies are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Request The Sample PDF Of This Report:

The global frozen vegetables market size was valued at $26,479.0 million in 2017, and is expected to garner $38,845.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2025. The corn segment dominated the global frozen vegetables market in 2017 and is expected to maintain the dominance throughout the forecast period.

Leading Key Players:

The other key market players (not profiled in this report) are Amy's Kitchen, Inc., Ardo N.V., Arena Agroindustrie Alimentari SPA, Bellisio Foods, Inc., Bonduelle SCA, Conagra Foods, Inc., FinGroup., Goya Foods, Inc., H.J. Heinz Company, and Iceland Foods Ltd.

The global frozen vegetable market is divided on the basis of product, end user, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented into asparagus, broccoli, green peas, mushrooms, spinach, corn, green beans, and others. The corn segment dominated the market in 2017, contributing nearly one-third of the market. Moreover, the segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Buy Full Report:

By end user, the retail customer segment dominated the frozen vegetables market in 2017. This was attributed to immediate gratification and availability of several options of trail before purchase. The food service industry is expected to witness a moderate growth rate of 4.7% during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of fast-food outlets and QSRs all around the world.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment dominated the market in 2017, due the fact that these retail formats provide an augmented shopping experience. Moreover, they offer a one-stop solution to a number of shopping needs, which boosts their popularity across the globe. The others segment which includes convenience stores, and mom & pop stores, and is expected to witness steady growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of convenience stores. In addition, convenience stores and mom & pop stores are located near residential areas and require less efforts purchasing goods. This ease of purchase adds to the popularity of others segment, tacting as a key driver of the global frozen vegetables market.

Enquire Before Purchasing This Report:

In terms of value, Europe and North America collectively contributed over half of the global market share in the frozen vegetables market in 2017. The key players profiled in the report include Aryzta AG, General Mills Inc., Kraft Foods Group Inc., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Europastry S.A., JBS S.A., Kellogg Company, Nestle S.A., and Flower Foods.

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

Refrigerated Snacks Market -

Chilled and Deli Food Market -

Fermented Milk Market -

Gluten free snacks market -

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with varicompanies and this helpsin digging out market data that helpsgenerate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published byis extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn