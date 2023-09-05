Theron Whitney, Vice President & Co-Founder Of Xibeo, A Dotcom Magazine Exclusive Interview

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Theron Whitney, Vice President & Co-Founder of Xibeo, A DoMagazine Exclusive Interview
The DoMagazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series-Featured Interview
The DoMagazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series-Cover Story
The DoMagazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series-Impact Company
The DoMagazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series-The Power Of Video
Theron Whitney, Vice President & Co-Founder of Xibeo, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DoMagazine Xibeo leads the way in creating an effective trade show experience, with the greatest return on investment. Theron was a great interview! They are really crushig it!” - Andy JacobSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Andy“Jake” Jacob, CEO of DoMagazine interviews Theron Whitney , Vice President & Co-Founder of Xibeo for the Magazine's Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Theron Whitney joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DoMagazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT Xibeo
When choosing an Exhibit Builder to assist in trade show program's success, be sure to put trust in a company that is willing to be involved early and often, who will listen to needs and pain points, who are willing to think outside the booth-building box and take an involved role in the company's program. At Xibeo, the goal is to move beyond the role of vendor to becoming an invaluable partner in success.
Studio Xibeo provides conceptualization and production of professional marketing videos. Video can be uploaded to any social media outlet, youtube, a weblink, or a flash drive included in our new“Trade Show In A box” campaign. Just like Xibeo's trade show exhibit design and production studio, our new Studio Xibeo division will develop a creative and informative presentation that will make a company stand apart from the competition in an unforgettable way.
Studio Xibeo also has a team in place to create a livestream event for a company which will be filmed and produced in our newly renovated 3,000 square foot studio space. Livestream event will be created with a combination of pre-recorded material and remote camera real-time interviews and productions.
Whether a seasoned marketing professional or new to the industry, our staff of trained professionals will work close to ensure all the right decisions are made for a successful trade show or event.
Theron Whitney joins other leading CEO's, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Theron Whitney discusses the newest offerings of Xibeo, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Theron Whitney joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DoMagazine says,“The interview with Theron Whitney was amazing. The success of Xibeo is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Theron Whitney on the video series.
Andy Jacob says,“It's the goal of DoMagazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world's leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Xibeo. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Theron Whitney who are forging an incredible path for others. At DoMagazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Theron Whitney”.
ABOUT DOMAGAZINE
DoMagazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DoMagazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur's mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO's and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DoMagazine covers Founders and CEO's making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DoMagazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DoMagazine. The people at DoMagazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Andrew Jacob
DoMagazine
+1 602-909-9890
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Theron Whitney, Vice President & Co-Founder of Xibeo, A DoMagazine Interview
MENAFN05092023003118003196ID1107012646
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.