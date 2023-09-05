Jordan, Egypt, Japan Hold Talks On Cooperation, Region

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Cairo, September 5 (Petra) -- The Jordanian, Egyptian and Japnese foreign ministers held talks Tuesday on the sidelines of the third session of the Arab-Japanese political dialogue in Cairo on cooperation and Middle East issues.
The meeting issued a statement, during which the ministers stressed the "importance" of consultations between Jordan, Egypt and Japan to address regional challenges.
Jordan' Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri expressed their appreciation for the assistance provided by Japan and the progress that has been achieved so far.
On Palestine, the statement stressed the "need" to achieve a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in the Middle East that would end the Israeli occupation of all Palestinian and Arab lands after the 1967 war, including East Jerusalem.
The statement affirmed support for the right to self-determination for the Palestinians, the illegality of Israeli settlement expansion and the "need" to preserve the historical staquo in occupied East Jerusalem.
The statement underscored Jordan's Hashemite Custodianship over the holy places in occupied Jerusalem and praised the Egyptian efforts to sponsor Palestinian reconciliation.
The statement highlighted the role of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in providing assistance to more than 5.9 million Palestinian refugees in its five areas of operations and the need for the Agency to continue its role until a permanent and just solution to the Palestinian refugee crisis is reached.
The statement called on the international community to provide adequate and sustainable international support to UNRWA in light of the financial crisis it is suffering from.
The statement welcomed the ministerial meeting to be organised by Jordan and Sweden on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which will contribute to mobilising political and financial support for UNRWA.
