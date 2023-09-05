Russia To Reduce Oil Production Through 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Moscow, September 5 (Petra) -- Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced Tuesday that Russia would extend the voluntary cut in oil exports of 300,000 barrels per day until the end of 2023.
Novak told journalists: "The review of the voluntary cut decision will take place every month to consider increasing the cut or increasing production based on the conditions in the global markets."
He added, "This reduction is in addition to the voluntary reduction announced by Russia last April, which extends until the end of December of this year."
