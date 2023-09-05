Saudi Envoy Lands In Tehran Ahead Of Assuming Responsibilities: Saudi Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 5 (Petra) -- The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Tuesday the arrival of the Saudi ambassador-designate to Iran, Abdullah Enezi, in Tehran today to carry out his duties.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Ambassador Enezi said upon his arrival in Tehran, "The directives of the Saudi leadership stress the importance of strengthening relations, intensifying communication and meetings between the Kingdom and Iran, and moving them towards broader horizons.
