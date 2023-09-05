Azerbaijani Fm Informs Croatian Academics About Armenia's Provocations And Hindrance Of Peace Process (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6 . Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, within the framework
of his official visit to Croatia, has participated in discussions
and spoke at a round table themed "Security problems in the South
Caucaand prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and
Croatia", organized by the Croatian Institute for Development and
International Relations (IRMO), Trend reports.
During a round table, the current issues of bilateral and
multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Croatia, as well as
the latest situation in the region, were discussed.
Minister Bayramov noted the exceptional role of mutual contacts,
high-level visits and the mechanism of political consultations in
the development of strategic partnership relations between
Azerbaijan and Croatia.
He pointed out the importance of using the existing potential
for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia in
varifields, especially in the areas of economics, energy
security, alternative energy, investment, transport, logistics,
pharmaceuticals, tourism, etc.
Minister Bayramov also informed the participants of the event
about the current situation in the region after the second Karabakh
war, the construction and restoration work carried out in the
territories liberated from Armenian occupation, as well as the
process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and
Armenia.
Among the challenges facing the advancement of the peace agenda,
he named Armenian provocations, steps the Armenian side is taking
against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,
including the incomplete withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces
from the territories of Azerbaijan, interference in the
reintegration of Armenian residents of Karabakh into the
Azerbaijani society, and the continued mine threat.
The minister emphasized that the false propaganda carried out by
the Armenian side on the issue of the Lachin road has no basis,
that the roads passing through the territory of Azerbaijan
simultaneously create conditions for the delivery of goods to the
Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, where Armenian residents live,
nevertheless Armenian officials and the illegal separatist regime
are hindering the process. Allegations of a "blockade" and a
"difficult humanitarian situation" in the region are nothing more
than political manipulation. In this context, the minister recalled
Armenia's abuse of the Lachin road for two and a half years after
the war.
According to Bayramov, in order not to miss the historic
opportunity to establish peace in the region after almost 30 years
of conflict, today, more than ever, it is important that the
international community correctly assess the situation in the
region, as well as form an adequate position against the
provocations of Armenia.
