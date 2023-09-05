Uzbekistan Shares Volume Of Foreign Investments For 1H2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 6. China
becomes the largest foreign investor in Uzbekistan from January
through June 2023, Trend reports.
Overall, companies have invested a total of 139.1 trillion Uzbek
soums ($11.4 billion) in Uzbekistan in the first six months of
2023. Significant share of these investments, 59 trillion soums
($4.8 billion) or 42.4 percent account for foreign investment and
loans directed to fixed capital.
Countries with the largest amount of investments to
Uzbekistan include:
. China - 20.5 percent
. Russia - 18.8 percent
. Türkiye - 6.2 percent
. Saudi Arabia - 8.5 percent
. Cyp- 4.3 percent
. Germany - 2.7 percent
. Switzerland - 2.5 percent
. UK – 2 percent
. - 1.9 percent
Earlier this year, a protocol aimed at improving the investment
environment in Uzbekistan was signed during a session of the
Foreign Investors Council in Uzbekistan's Tashkent. The protocol
included proposals for enhancing the investment climate in
Uzbekistan. Moreover, an Agreement on Cooperation with the
International Finance Corporation (IFC) was adopted, aimed at
providing technical and consultative support to enhance the
national legislation.
