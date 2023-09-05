Parliamentary Committee Recommends Appointing Umerov As Defense Minister

Secretary of the committee Roman Kostenko (the Holos parliamentary faction) said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"All members of the committee supported the appointment of Rustem Umerov as Minister of Defense of Ukraine," he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 5, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Oleksii Reznikov from the post of Minister of Defense, and Rustem Umerov from the post of head of the State Property Fund.

Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelensky tabled in the Verkhovna Rada a proposal to appoint Umerov as Minister of Defense.