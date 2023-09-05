Parliamentary Committee Recommends Appointing Umerov As Defense Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence has recommended appointing Rustem Umerov as Defense Minister of Ukraine.
Secretary of the committee Roman Kostenko (the Holos parliamentary faction) said this in a comment to Ukrinform.
"All members of the committee supported the appointment of Rustem Umerov as Minister of Defense of Ukraine," he said. Read also: Zelensky dismisses Kyrylenko as Donetsk regional administration head
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 5, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Oleksii Reznikov from the post of Minister of Defense, and Rustem Umerov from the post of head of the State Property Fund.
Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelensky tabled in the Verkhovna Rada a proposal to appoint Umerov as Minister of Defense.
MENAFN05092023000193011044ID1107012567
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.