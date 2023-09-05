Field Fire Breaks Out As Russians Shell Kupiansk District

The Main Department of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"On September 5, at 17:20, the rescue service received a call regarding a fire outside the village of Kulahivka in Kupiansk district. The fire broke out following another artillery shelling," the report says.

It is noted that enemy shells hit the open area and set fire to dried grass. The fire area was about 300 square meters.

Two units of equipment and 10 rescuers were involved in extinguishing the fire. They contained the fire at 19:05, and completely extinguished it at 19:35. There have been no casualties.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of September 4, Russian forces attacked the village of Cherneshchyna in Izium district of Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs. A kindergarten was destroyed.

Photo: State Emergency Service