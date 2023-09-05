Germany Sends Ammunition, Military Equipment To Ukraine

The list of military assistance, posted on the website of Germany's Federal Government, has been updated, Ukrinform reports.

The new package includes more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, more than 9.5 million rounds of ammunition for fire arms and about 27,000 rounds ammunition 40mm.

One bridge-laying tank BEAVER was also delivered (Ukraine already has a total of 11), as well as 4 border protection vehicles (182 were previously delivered), 4 truck tractor trains 8x8 HX81 and 4 semi-trailers (previously transferred 46 and 41, respectively), 32 Zetros trucks (already 188 in total).

In addition, the package contains 20,000 safety glasses.

As reported, Germany resumed the production of ammunition for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns.