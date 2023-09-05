Timbercreek Financial Comments On Groupe Huot Loans

As disclosed in the Company's Q2 2023 financial results, Timbercreek Financial is a secured creditor to Groupe Huot on seven recently constructed, income-producing multi-family assets in Quebec. Several recent media articles have stated that Timbercreek's investments to Groupe Huot total approximately $253 million. Timbercreek is in the business of originating commercial mortgages and often works with third-party lenders to share loans based on different risk and return criteria. This total amount represents the gross amount of the registered and secured hypothecs (mortgages).of syndicated amounts, Timbercreek Financial's total commitment to Groupe Huot is $143.3 million ($139.8 million on six assets are first ranking with the balance of $3.5 million on one asset being a second mortgage).

As previously disclosed, the Company, along with a broader lender group, moved to put a receiver in place to resolve these loans via a sales process, with the voluntary consent of the borrower. This enforcement process is being run separately from any announced actions by the President of the borrower whose personal financial issues were reported in the Quebec media in recent days

As at June 30, 2023, Timbercreek Financial'smortgage investments were $1,123.7 million.

