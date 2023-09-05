Palestinian Teen Killed By Israeli Forces In W. Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces shot dead a 17-year-old Palestinian teenager near Al-Zubaidat village, Ariha (Jericho) governorate, to the east of West Bank, on Tuesday evening.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the martyr as Mohammad Al-Zubaidat, saying his body is being held by the Israeli occupation authorities.
The Israeli occupation army claimed that Al-Zubaidat shot and injured an Israeli soldier in the area located in the Jordan Valley, some 27 km. to the north of Ariha city.
This is the second Palestinian martyr today after Ayed Abu Harb, 21, who was shot in the head during an Israeli military incursion into Tulkarm city, north of the West Bank. (pickup previous)
nq.gb
MENAFN05092023000071011013ID1107012396
