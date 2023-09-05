German Chancellor Opens Int'l Motor Show

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Sep 5 (KUNA) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz opened the International Motor Show Germany in the southern city of Munich on Tuesday with the participation of the world's largest car makers.
This year's session of the annual event focuses on electric cars.
Schulz praised the competitive capabilities of German automakers at a time when Chinese companies specializing in the electric car industry are trying to increase their shares in this promising sector.
Schulz called German car manufacturers to consider this competition as "encouragement and not a source of fear.
He was reaffirming his government's goal of having 15 million cars on German streets by 2030 and installing one million electric charging stations in the same period.
Hildegard Muller, head of the German Automobile Industry Association, expressed concern about the decline in Germany's role in the automobile industry. Mأ1⁄4ller described it as the "slow getaway of investments" from Germany.
Muller says that German automobile manufacturers want to invest, but these investments require the availability of appropriate conditions. The government is necessary to provide these conditions.
Mueller called on the German government and the governments of the European Union countries to provide more significant support to the automobile industry sector in Europe, saying that the United States and China strongly support their automobile manufacturing companies and encourage investments by reducing the ceiling of bureaucratic obstacles.
All international car manufacturers from Europe, the United States, and Asia participated in this exhibition. (end)
pnc.tc.ara
MENAFN05092023000071011013ID1107012394
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.