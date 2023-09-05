Us Cautions N. Korea Against Providing Weapons To Russia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 5 (KUNA) --National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday warned that North Korea would pay a price for providing weapons for Russia to use in its war on Ukraine.
Providing weapons to Russia for use on the battlefield, to attack grain silos and the heating infrastructure of major cities, as we head into winter, to try to conquer territory that belongs to another sovereign nation -- this is not going to reflect well on North Korea," he said.
"And they will pay a price for this, in the international community," Sullivan stressed at a White House press briefing.
"We have also imposed sanctions, specific, targeted sanctions to try to disrupt any effort to use North Korea as a conduit or as a source for weapons going to Russia.
"We did so as recently as mid-August. We have continued to convey, privately, as well as publicly, to the North Koreans, and asked allies and partners to do the same, our view that they should abide by their publicly stated commitments that they're not going to provide these weapons," he added. (end)
amm.gb
MENAFN05092023000071011013ID1107012392
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.