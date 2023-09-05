Two People Die In Turkiye's Flash Floods

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- Two people have been confirmed dead in the flash floods in Kucukcekmece and Basaksehir districts of the European part of Istanbul city, Governor Davut Gul said on Tuesday.
Heavy downpours started in the northern part of the city and intensified in the Arnavutk?y and Basaksehir districts, turning roads into rivers, Daily Sabah quoted the minister as writing on his social media account.
Gul called on resident of the Metropolitan to take precautions and avoid using motorcycles on the roads during the floods. (end)
