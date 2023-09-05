Air Filters Market Thrives With The Burgeoning Hvac Sector

The study documents by MRFR state that the Global market Research Report Information by End Use Industry, Type, Application, and Region – Forecast Till 2030, the Global Abrasive Waterjet Cutting Machines market is predicted to expand substantially during the evaluation era from 2022 to 2030 at a sizable CAGR of closely 8.5%.

These machines are developed for applications such as fiberglass cutting, ceramic/stone cutting, gasket cutting, glass/metal art, foam product cutting, and exotic metal & non-traditional material cutting. The These machines are utilized to cut metal parts correctly and accurately in manufacturing industries. The Global market has recently advanced. The main feature causing an escalation in market performance is the escalation in the demand and sales of automobiles. Moreover, aspects such as the rising adoption of abrasive waterjet cutting machines in variend-use industries and the growing industrial sector in emerging economies are further expected to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis



Koike Aronson (Japan)

Flow International (U.S.)

AUTOPRO-UP Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

HoCutting Systems (U.S.)

Waterjet Sweden AB (Sweden)

Semyx (U.S.)

Omax Corporation (U.S.)

Colfax Corporation (U.S.)

KMT Waterjet (U.S.)

Lincoln Electric Company (U.S.) DARDI International Corporation (China)



Market Drivers

Market Restraints

On the contrary, variaspects may have a hostile effect on expanding the global market for Abrasive Waterjet Cutting Machines. Limited awareness is one of the main parameters restraints in advancing the market's growth. Furthermore, aspects such as high maintenance costs, high costs associated with abrasive waterjet cutting machines, and lack of skilled workers are also projected to limit the development of the market over the coming years.

Segment Analysis

The global market is divided into type, region, application, and industry segments.

Based on type, the global market is divided into Robotic Waterjet Cutting Machines, Micro Waterjet Cutting Machines, and 3D Waterjet Cutting Machines.

Based on application, the global market is divided into Foam Product Cutting, Gasket Cutting, Glass/Metal Art, Exotic Metal and non-traditional Material Cutting, Ceramic/Stone Cutting, and Fiberglass Cutting.

Based on Industry, the global market is divided into Medical Devices, Metal Fabrication, Machine Manufacturing, Food Processing, Automotive, Textile, and Aerospace.

Regional Analysis

The study documents by MRFR entail that The Asia-Pacific ensured the prime position across the Global market in 2022. The area is recognized for dynamic development contributors such as China, India, and Indonesia. The primary aspect boosting the development of the regional market is the growing foreign direct investments in the manufacturing sector. Furthermore, aspects such as the developing automotive & construction sectors, the presence of emerging economies, and the presence of the largest manufacturing industries for machine tools are also likely to have a positive impact.

The North American Region will grow at the maximum CAGR across the Global market from 2023 to 2032. The area is recognized for dynamic development contributors such as Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. The primary aspect boosting the development of the regional market is the growing investments in the metal cutting, aviation, glass, furniture, and automotive industries. Furthermore, aspects such as the rising number of construction and infrastructure development projects, growing end-use industries, and growing investments in developing advanced abrasive waterjet cutting machines are also likely to impact the development of the regional market positively.

The European Region is estimated to hold the second position across the Global market over the assessment era. The area is recognized for dynamic development contributors such as Germany, France, and the U.K. The primary aspect boosting the development of the regional market is the escalation in the adoption of advanced technology. Furthermore, the rising expenditure on research and development by market players in the region is also considered to be one of the vital parameters enhancing the growth of the regional market.

The global market for the Middle East & African region is anticipated to grow substantially over the review era, given aspects such as the growth in production across end-use industries and an increase in building construction.

