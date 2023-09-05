Fuel Dispenser Market Thrives As Awareness About Biofuels Surges Worldwide

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Fuel Dispenser Market Information by Product, Type, Application, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, The fuel dispenser market may expand from USD 2,407.2 in 2023 to USD 3904.14 by 2032, most likely at a rate of 5.82% between 2023 and 2032.

An essential piece of equipment in petrol stations is the fuel dispenser, which is used to deliver or monitor liquid or gasefuel. These are used to pump fuels into automobiles, airplanes, storage tanks, or portable containers, including petrol, diesel, and natural gas. The fuel dispenser system is made up of a number of components, including hydraulic, metering, and hose and nozzle sections. The number of grades, company volume, fuel products, and facility size are only a few of the variables that affect these systems' design and construction. Dispensers calculate the cost of fuel delivered into the vehicle while simultaneously delivering fuel.

The main factors fostering the expansion of this market are the expansion of the automotive sector, with its rising use of dual-fuel or multi-fuel cars, and major advancements in dispenser technology. A number of countries have set goals to implement CNG stations and achieve carbon-free emissions in the upcoming years, providing significant prospects.



Market Drivers:

Since alternative fuels are more cost-effective, fuel-efficient, and emission-controlling than traditional fuels, the automotive sector is expected to grow. Due to the cheaper cost of both fuels compared to the volatility of petroleum product prices, the use of CNG and LPG cars is increasing quickly in developing countries. Additionally, CNG and LPG-powered vehicles are seen as environmentally friendly substitutes for petroleum-powered automobiles. For the seventh straight year, automakers sold more than 17 million automobiles in the United States in 2019, according to Bloomberg Data 2020. Therefore, it is projected that the achievement of estimated sales targets would result in a growth trajectory for the automobile industry, which will increase demand for these dispensers in the upcoming years.

Dual-fuel cars lower pollutants while also improving the thermal efficiency of internal combustion engines. It gives an answer to inefficient operation and reduces the emissions from single-fuel vehicles. A dual-fuel vehicle is one that can run on either 100% diesel fuel or natural gas with a diesel pilot. People could switch to electric cars and other alternative technologies as a result of the depletion of petroleum products. As a result, this market will rise throughout the projection period due to the rising usage of dual-fuel or multi-fuel cars.

The market would develop faster with the advent of technologically sophisticated fuel dispensers. Modern fuel dispensers make it possible to fill up numerautomobiles at once. A scanner, customer identification keypad, video screen, barcoding, and magnetic card terminal are all included to provide more accurate and dependable metering and refueling. In order to enhance the consumer experience, major firms are also rapidly developing better and more sophisticated solutions, such as personalized gasoline dispensers. Therefore, technologically enhanced dispensers are expected to fuel market expansion over the forecast period.

Market Restraints:

Electric car adoption is becoming more and more popular as a result of rising gasoline costs and the environmental effects of conventional fuel vehicles.

A rule has been established in Europe that requires light commercial cars to reduce their carbon emissions by 15% by 2025. As a result, the adoption of electric vehicles would be constrained by strict regulatory standards and growing awareness campaigns.

Market Segmentation

Suction and submersible fuel dispensers are included in the type-based market segmentation. With an estimated 65–67% share of the market revenue for fuel dispensers in 2021, the submersible fuel dispenser segment controlled the majority of the market share.

Petrol, diesel, biofuel, and other fuels are included in the application-based segmentation of the fuel dispenser market.



Regional Insights

The market for fuel dispensers in Asia-Pacific secured the lead in 2021 and will continue to develop at a substantial rate over the course of the research period. The governments of China, India, and other emerging nations are concentrated on lowering the negative environmental effects of car emissions and raising the price of petrol, which will aid in raising the demand for natural gas automobiles.

