X-Ray Fluorescence Analyzer Market To Expand At 5.2% Cagr From 2022 To 2030

The X-ray fluorescence analyzer market shows steady growth, witnessing increasing demand from cement manufacturing plants worldwide. Besides, the growing use of these devices in several industry verticals drives market growth. Metal fabrication is one of the largest end-user verticals of XRF analyzers, supporting metal finishing and fabrication in the automotive and aerospace industries.

Rapid economic growth is a key tailwind behind the market growth, driving the construction and food industries. The growing use of handheld X-ray fluorescence analyzers to measure metal coating thickness defines the increasing market landscape. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the X-ray fluorescence analyzer market is poised to escalate at a 5.2% CAGR during the assessment period (2022-2030).

Besides, the rapid growth in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors drives the market demand. The growing adoption of X-ray fluorescence analyzers in the pharmaceutical and nutraceuticals industry boosts the market size. The burgeoning healthcare sector worldwide will allow the market to grow pervasively in the coming years, creating more demand for medicines and XRF analyzers.

Also, the continually growing cement industry driven by the rising residential and commercial construction projects propels the market shares. Ice deposition on roads and vehicles is a common issue usually encountered in colder regions, which drives substantial market demand.



Major Players

Leading X-ray fluorescence analyzer market players include



Spectro Analytical Instruments Gmbh,

Bruker Corporation,

Thermo Fisher Scientific,

Malvern Panalytical Ltd.,

Horiba Ltd.,

JEOL LTD,

N.R. S.R.L. – Analytical Instruments Group,

Hitachi,

OlymCorporation, and Rigaku Corporation, among others.



Global X-Ray Fluorescence Analyzer Market – Segment



The XRF analyzer market is segmented into industry verticals and regions. The industry vertical segment is sub-segmented into food & agriculture, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, metals & alloys, criminal investigation, and others. Further, the region segment is sub-segmented into the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Global X-Ray Fluorescence Analyzer Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global X-ray fluorescence analyzer market. The growing use of XRF analyzers across rapidly growing end-user industries drives market growth. Besides, growing activities in oil & gas, pharmaceutical, chemicals, metal, and mining propel the market demand. Growing needs for faster material analysis and coating thickness, especially in metal and jewelry manufacturing, influence the market demand.



The Asia-Pacific region is another significantly growing market for X-ray fluorescence analyzers. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia predominantly lead the market demand. Moreover, the growing foon improving infrastructural structures and increasing commercial construction activities escalate the market value.



Europe holds a substantial X-ray fluorescence analyzer market share. The market is largely driven by the augmenting demand from the food & beverages industry to improve food safety. Furthermore, elemental analysis needs in countries such as Iceland, Greenland, Switzerland, and Norway, to boost the market size.



Global XRF Analyzer Market – Competitive Outlook

The highly competitive X-ray fluorescence analyzer market, with many large and small-scale players, appears fragmented. With increasing technological upgrades and competition, industry players strive to set up more facilities to increase production capacities and meet the rising demand most efficiently. To meet these goals, they make substantial investments. They adopt the latest techniques in their production procedures.



