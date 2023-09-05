Alaska Energy Metals Announces Resignation Of Director

Alaska Energy Metals President & CEO Gregory Beischer commented:“Mr. Butler has been a steady, thoughtful Director and provided strong guidance to the Company for thirteen years. I was especially grateful for Mr. Butler's support as the Company pivoted from a Project Generator (Millrock Resources Inc.) to a nickel-focused explorer (Alaska Energy Metals Corporation). We wish Mr. Butler well in all he does going forward.”

About Alaska Energy Metals

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation is focused on delineating and developing a large polymetallic exploration target containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chrome, iron, platinum, palladium and gold. Located in development-friendly central Alaska near existing transportation and power infrastructure, the project is well-situated to become a significant, domestic source of critical and strategic energy-related metals.

