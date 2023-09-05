Snapper Rock Celebrates 20 Years With Its Spring/Summer 2024 Collection At The Orlando Surf Expo

The leading brand in UPF50+ swimwear for children and families is proud to mark two decades of protecting peoples' skin while looking great.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Snapper Rock, the leading brand in UPF50+ swimwear for children and their families, is proud to announce the debut of its Summer 2024 Collection at the Surf Expo. The event also marks the global swimwear brand's 20th anniversary, a significant milestone in Snapper Rock's mission to protect peoples' skin whilst helping them look great.

"As we reflect on two decades in business, we continue to stay committed to our mission: providing superior sun protection in style,” said Liz Eglinton, Founder and CEO of Snapper Rock.“Our Summer 2024 Collection embodies this with design inspirations from nature, vintage surf, and current trends, but most importantly, our unique Snapper Rock swimwear brand values."

The Summer 2024 Collection features nine new girls' and eight new boys' collections along with complementary mens' and ladies' swimwear and clothing and combines the spirit of summer with fresh silhouettes. All items in the collection are sustainably crafted and tailored to cater to every preference and activity, including protective and stylish swimwear, beach cover-ups, sun hats, and sunglasses.

Additional collection highlights include new girls' swimsuits, such as the ruffle front rash top set and the one-shoulder swimsuit with a side cut-out, alongside functional cover-ups like the sunset pink beach poncho and tassel sleeve dress. Boys can enjoy comfort-lined shorts and loose-fit boardshorts with velcro pockets, pfather and son matching swimwear. The womens' range sees new designs such as low and high-waisted bikini bottoms and one-shoulder swimsuits.

"Sustainability is deeply ingrained in our brand's ethos," added DeAnna Lamphere, President of Snapper Rock. "This season, 40% of our collection uses Repreve Nylon and Repreve Yarn, both recycled from waste products." Notable sustainable swimwear collections include 'Hawaiian Luau' and 'Geo Melon', all achieving a UPF 50+ sun protection certification. The packaging further echoes this commitment, with every item arriving in home-compostable packaging and tagged with recycled paper labels.

The entirety of Snapper Rock's swim collection offers a UPF50+ rating, blocking 98% of all harmful UVA and UVB rays through careful fabric and design choices, with densely woven nylon and elastane fabrics to restrict UV radiation. Care instructions for managing stretch and wetness help reinforce UV protection, keeping families safe and sunburn-free.

Visit the Surf Expo from Sept 7th through 9th to experience Snapper Rock's Summer 2024 Collection-a celebration of two decades of superior sun protection, innovative design, and commitment to sustainability or visit Snapper Rock online at .

About Snapper Rock

Snapper Rock was launched by Liz Eglinton in 2003 who designed kids' swimwear-and later pieces for the whole family-in a functional and stylish manner. Designed in New Zealand, Snapper Rock now leads the industry with award-winning UPF-protective adult and kids beachwear. Their collections ensure that families worldwide can enjoy the sun safely.

