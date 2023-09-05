Wtat-Tv Completes A Full Master Control Automation Upgrade With Nverzion's Ncontrol Solution

WTAT-TV of Charleston, SC, has completed a full upgrade to their broadcast automation system with NVerzion's NControl and EMC-NT to their local master control.

