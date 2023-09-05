Global Ethernet Cables Market Set To Soar, Projected To Reach $34.7 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The
The global Ethecables market, valued at $14 billion in 2022, is projected to reach a size of $34.7 billion by 2030, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.
Among the segments analyzed in the report, the copper cable segment is expected to achieve a CAGR of 13.2% and reach a market size of $19.7 billion by the end of the analysis period.
The growth rate for the fiber optic cable segment has been adjusted to a CAGR of 10.6% for the next 8 years, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.
Geographic Insights
The Ethecables market in the U.S. is estimated at $3.8 billion in 2022. China, the second largest economy globally, is forecasted to reach a market size of $8.2 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2030. Other significant geographic markets include Japan and Canada, projected to grow at 7.3% and 9.9% respectively over the period of 2022-2030. Germany within Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8.8%.
Key Competitors
The report features a total of 38 competitors in the Ethecables market, including:
Anixter, Inc. Belden, Inc. Commscope General Cable Technologies Corporation Hitachi, Ltd. Nexans Prysmian Group SAB Brockskes GmbH & Co., KG Schneider Electric Siemens AG Siemon Southwire Company LLC
Key Attributes:
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
91
|
Forecast Period
|
2022 - 2030
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|
$14 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|
$34.7 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
12.0
%
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession EtheCables - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
2. FOON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
