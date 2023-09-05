Global Ethernet Cables Market Set To Soar, Projected To Reach $34.7 Billion By 2030

The global Ethecables market, valued at $14 billion in 2022, is projected to reach a size of $34.7 billion by 2030, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Among the segments analyzed in the report, the copper cable segment is expected to achieve a CAGR of 13.2% and reach a market size of $19.7 billion by the end of the analysis period.

The growth rate for the fiber optic cable segment has been adjusted to a CAGR of 10.6% for the next 8 years, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

Geographic Insights



The Ethecables market in the U.S. is estimated at $3.8 billion in 2022.

China, the second largest economy globally, is forecasted to reach a market size of $8.2 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Other significant geographic markets include Japan and Canada, projected to grow at 7.3% and 9.9% respectively over the period of 2022-2030. Germany within Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8.8%.

Key Competitors

The report features a total of 38 competitors in the Ethecables market, including:



Anixter, Inc.

Belden, Inc.

Commscope

General Cable Technologies Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Nexans

Prysmian Group

SAB Brockskes GmbH & Co., KG

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Siemon Southwire Company LLC

Key Attributes: