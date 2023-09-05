David Gillespie Of Bravura Solutions Receives Prestigious Coach Of The Year Award From Kepner-Tregoe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
2023 Kepner Tregoe Awards Seal
2023 KT Excellence Awards Pentagon
David Gillespie & Bill Baldwin
PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Kepner-Tregoe (KT), a leader in critical thinking technologies, proudly announces David Gillespie, Service Improvement Manager at Bravura Solutions (UK) Limited (Bravura), as the winner of the prestigiKT Coach of the Year award. This honor was bestowed on him during the Kepner-Tregoe Global Excellence Awards Ceremony held on July 28th, 2023 in New York City.
The Coach of the Year award celebrates those who have demonstrated unwavering support to individuals seeking to enhance their effectiveness in resolving business challenges through KT methodologies.
David has facilitated comprehensive problem-solving sessions within Bravura's offices across EMEA. By augmenting the quality of information in support case management, David's guidance has streamlined lifecycle analyses, hastening the identification of root causes and solutions. David was presented with the KT Coach of the Year award by Bill Baldwin, CEO of Kepner-Tregoe.
David Gillespie, Service Improvement Manager at Bravura, said:“Thinking outside of the box and helping our clients solve challenges in some of the most tightly regulated financial industries is something we pride ourselves on at Bravura. I'm therefore extremely proud that Kepner-Tregoe has recognized my work in adapting their world-class problem-solving methodology to the dynamic and innovative software sector. I'm looking forward to continuing the work to develop our problem-solving capability, ultimately leading to faster delivery of higher-quality solutions and improved customer outcomes in the future.”
Kepner-Tregoe applauds David for his impactful coaching and for winning the - KT Coach of the Year Award.
**About Bravura Solutions Limited**
Bravura Solutions Limited is a leading provider of software solutions for the wealth management, life insurance, and funds administration industries. Our solutions are underpinned by functionally rich technology that enables modernization, consolidation, and simplification. Our software solutions enable our clients to increase speed to market, provide a seamless digital experience and address ongoing changes in financial services regulation. Backed by over 30 years of experience, our on-premise, managed, hosted, and cloud solutions are used by many of the world's leading financial institutions, who entrust trillions of dollars in assets held in accounts to our systems. We support our clients with a team of more than 1,400 people in 16 offices across Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, and Asia.
**About Kepner-Tregoe**
Kepner-Tregoe stands as a global leader in management consulting and effective problem-solving. Leveraging over 65 years of experience, we empower organizations to dissect intricate challenges, make informed decisions, and drive impactful change. With a proven approach and extensive expertise, Kepner-Tregoe has established itself as a trusted partner to a diverse array of Fortune 100 companies.
