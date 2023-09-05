Brunch Destination Eggspectation Continues U.S. Expansion

In addition to brunch, eggspectation offers culinary delights for lunch, dinner, and cocktails

eggspectation has been in operation since 1993+

New location in Columbia, Maryland to open in Summer of 2024.

OWINGS MILLS, MD, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The renowned international brunch restaurant, eggspectation , announces the arrival of its newest restaurant in Columbia, Maryland, which is slated to open its doors in the summer of 2024.This highly anticipated expansion follows the popularity of two existing eggspectation locations in Gambrills, Maryland, and Richmond, Virginia, both owned by 7 Star Hospitality.

A culinary fixture for more than two decades, eggspectation now looks forward to offering its unique dining experience to the vibrant community of Columbia, which is strategically situated in proximity to both Baltimore and Washington, D.C. The restaurant will be located at the heart of the city, catering to brunch enthusiasts with an extensive menu that combines traditional favorites and innovative global flavors.

The eggspectation experience extends beyond exceptional cuisine. The restaurant will feature a modern and inviting atmosphere, accentuated by contemporary design elements and cozy seating arrangements.

"We are thrilled to bring eggspectation to Columbia," said Abhik Patel, partner in 7 Star Hospitality. "With our successful track record in Gambrills and Richmond, we are confident that this new location will become a cherished destination for local residents and visitors alike. Our team is committed to delivering exceptional service, memorable dining experiences, and a culinary adventure that will leave our guests coming back for more."

As the opening date approaches, eggspectation invites the community to join in the excitement and anticipation. Stay tuned for further announcements, including special promotions, pre-opening events, and an official ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of eggspectation in Columbia.

About eggspectation:

Established in Montreal Canada more than 30 years ago, eggspectation is an internationally acclaimed brunch concept, known for its innovative menu, exceptional service, and inviting atmosphere. With existing locations in Canada, Dubai, Egypt, Pakistan, Qatar, and the U.S., eggspectation has gained a loyal following of food enthusiasts seeking an unforgettable dining experience. Current expansion includes Charlotte, NC in late 2023, and Nashville, TN in Spring of 2024. For more information visit eggspectationand followon Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About 7 Star Hospitality:

7 Star Hospitality is a hospitality management company, dedicated to creating exceptional dining destinations that captivate and inspire. As the proud owner of eggspectation locations in Gambrills, Maryland, and Richmond, Virginia, 7 Stars Hospitality continues to elevate the culinary landscape in the Mid-Atlantic region, combining culinary expertise with an unwavering commitment to quality and guest satisfaction.

