Tom Baskind Celebrates Decade Of Support At The 2023 Cycle To The Sea Fundraiser

Tom Baskind Cycle to the Sea
Thomas Baskind Cycling
Thomas Baskind & Brian Muscarella
Thomas Baskind is Supporting the Adaptive Sports & Adventures Program for Physically Challenged Individuals and Honoring Brian Muscarella's Resilience Brian is a testament to the power of the human spirit.” - Tom BaskindCHARLOTTE, NC, US, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Thomas Baskind is set to mark a remarkable milestone as he gears up for his tenth consecutive year participating in the Cycle to the Sea fundraiser . Scheduled for Thurs Oct 19th-Sat to Oct 21st from Charlotte, NC to Myrtle Beach, SC. The event champions the Adaptive Sports & Adventures Program (ASAP), dedicated to individuals facing physical challenges.
Tom Baskind began his journey with the event in 2013 alongside Brian Muscarella, whose resilience following a rare spinal stroke has inspired many. "Brian is a testament to the power of the human spirit. Through his journey, he's shownthe extent of what's possible. I'm deeply honored to stand by him and support the Cycle to the Sea event for the tenth time,” says Baskind.
Muscarella's life took an unexpected turn after his tragic incident, but he refused to let adversity dictate his future. Channeling his energy towards positive endeavors, he became a beacon of hope by joining the 180-mile Cycle to the Sea initiative, profoundly impacting Baskind in the process.
Baskind has since been a fervent advocate of the transformative role ASAP plays in the lives of many. The organization offers unparalleled inpatient and outpatient rehabilitative care for those grappling with life-altering conditions, including spinal cord injuries, brain traumas, strokes, cancer, and beyond. With unwavering commitment, Thomas Baskind continues to champion the ASAP Foundation's cause, aiding in fundraising efforts year after year.
Passionate about making a difference, Tom actively engages in the Cycle to the Sea event and fervently campaigns for the cause it represents. For those interested in offering support or seeking more information about the charity event, please visit their official website.
