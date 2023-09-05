Adamas One Receives Nasdaq Notification Of Non-Compliance With Listing Rule 5250(C)(1)

This notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock on Nasdaq. However, if the Company fails to timely regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule, the Company's common stock will be subject to delisting from Nasdaq.

Pursuant to the notification, the Company has until October 30, 2023 to file the Q3 2023 Form 10-Q or to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, then Nasdaq may grant the Company up to 180 days from the prescribed due date for filing the Q3 2023 Form 10-Q to regain compliance. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company's plan, then the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

The Company is working diligently and expects to file its Q3 2023 Form 10-Q shortly, which would eliminate the need for the Company to submit a formal plan to regain compliance.

About Adamas One Corp.

Adamas is a lab-grown diamond manufacturer that produces near flawless single-crystal diamonds for gemstone and industrial applications, in its facilities in Greenville, South Carolina. The Company holds 36 patents and uses its proprietary chemical vapor deposition (CVD) to grow gem-sized and smaller diamond crystals. Adamas OneTM lab-grown diamonds have the same physical, chemical and optical properties as mined diamonds. The Company's controlled manufacturing processes enables it to produce very high-quality, high-purity, single-crystal colorless, near colorless and fancy colored Type IIA diamonds to suit a variety of industrial and gemstone applications. The Company intends to market and sell its diamonds into the wholesale jewelry and industrial markets. For more information, visit .

Not Mined. Not Fake. Just sped up perfection. TM

