Smith Seckman Reid Announces New Ceo

Susan Osterberg named CEO of Smith Seckman Reid, Inc
Smith Seckman Reid, Inc. (SSR), engineering design and consulting firm headquartered in Nashville, TN, has named Susan Osterberg ad CEO, effective September 1. Susan is a strategic thinker, smart, visionary, and committed to employee growth. She has leadership qualities proven to create a sustainable, successful, and innovative firm for years to come.” - Steve LaneNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Smith Seckman Reid, Inc. (SSR), an engineering design and consulting firm headquartered in Nashville, TN, has successfully transitioned Chief Executive Officers, effective September 1. Susan Osterberg, the firm's former Chief Operating Officer, has assumed the role of CEO, replacing longstanding SSR leader and colleague Steve Lane. The transition was previously announced in late January when Osterberg was named President. The two have been working closely to ensure a smooth handoff. Lane will continue to serve as Chair of the Board of Directors.
Osterberg was previously President and Chief Operating Officer, a position she held since April 2021. Osterberg joined SSR in 2011 as VP of Human Resources to lead the efforts in support of strategic initiatives and goals. Her initial foon the effectiveness of the organization's structure and talent contributed to a major restructuring of the firm. In 2015, Osterberg was named Chief Administrative Officer as part of the executive team leading the firm's Support Services group including organizational development, human resources, marketing, and IT. She has served on the Board of Directors since 2017.
“As I approached retirement, it was important for myself and the board to select a CEO from within our ESOP-owned firm, one who fit the traits fundamental to our firm's future,” said Steve Lane.“In Susan, we have a leader who is a strategic thinker, smart, visionary, and committed to employee growth and wellbeing. She has the business acumen and leadership qualities proven to create a sustainable, successful, and innovative firm for years to come.”
"I am absolutely humbled by the responsibility and excited about the opportunities we have ahead of us,” said Osterberg.“I can't thank Steve enough for what he's pointedtoward in the past 5 to 7 years and all we've accomplished. We've fortified our foundation allowingto foon accelerating growth through strategic investments. To me, it's about assembling the best team of people and creating an environment where every employee-owner is equipped to excel in their role and deliver for our clients."
Prior to joining SSR, Osterberg spent 22 years with a publicly held multi-concept hospitality company where she led varifunctions including operations, human resources, training and development, communications, risk management, and IT. During that time, the company grew from 10 units to over 350, went public, and grew through several acquisitions.
She earned degrees in both Business Administration and Organizational Communications in 1988 from Concordia College in Minnesota. She is a member of ACEC and was selected to participate in Zweig Group's inaugural launch of Elevate HER. Other industry involvement has included SHRM Executive Network, ECCF, Association for Talent Development, World at Work, Nashville Emerging Leader Awards selection committee - Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, and the University of Tennessee Advisory Board.
Lane has more than 45 years of experience working for the firm. He served as Chief Executive Officer since 2018 and was named Chair of SSR's Board of Directors in September 2021. During his tenure as CEO, the firm grewrevenue and profit; expanded into new locations in Texas and the Southeast; and navigated the uncertainty from a global pandemic. He will continue to serve as SSR's Chair of the Board for the foreseeable future.
Smith Seckman Reid, Inc. (SSR) is a 100% employee-owned firm providing engineering, commissioning, sustainability, technology, equipment planning, and building enclosure solutions. The firm is focused on innovation, growth, enhanced collaboration with industry partners, and exceptional client interaction and satisfaction. Since its founding in 1968, SSR has become a leader for public and private clients across the United States and around the world. Based in Nashville, TN, SSR has 16 offices in Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, and Ohio. Visit for more information.
