Asur Announces Total Passenger Traffic For August 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 5.9% in Mexand 23.2% in Puerto Rand decreased 13.0% in Colombia
MEXCITY, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.
(NYSE: ASR ; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for August 2023 reached a total of 6.2 million passengers, 3.8% above the levels reported in August 2022.
Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 5.9% in Mexand 23.2% in Puerto Rand declined 13.0% in Colombia. Passenger traffic growth in Mexand Puerto Rwas mainly driven by increases in domestic traffic of 13.0% and 21.8%, respectively, together with a 37.4% increase in international traffic in Puerto Rico, partially offset by a 1.3% decrease in Mexico. Passenger traffic in Colombia remained negatively affected by the suspension of operations of two local airlines since the beginning of 2023.
This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods August 1 through August 31, 2023, and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexand Colombia.
|
Passenger Traffic Summary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
August
|
% Chg
|
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2022
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
2023
|
Mex
|
3,543,252
|
3,752,851
|
5.9
|
|
26,079,079
|
29,511,348
|
13.2
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,791,666
|
2,024,362
|
13.0
|
|
11,799,961
|
14,049,091
|
19.1
|
International Traffic
|
1,751,586
|
1,728,489
|
(1.3)
|
|
14,279,118
|
15,462,257
|
8.3
|
San Juan, Puerto R
|
905,678
|
1,116,216
|
23.2
|
|
7,086,614
|
8,497,329
|
19.9
|
Domestic Traffic
|
819,719
|
998,100
|
21.8
|
|
6,467,266
|
7,604,175
|
17.6
|
International Traffic
|
85,959
|
118,116
|
37.4
|
|
619,348
|
893,154
|
44.2
|
Colombia
|
1,483,764
|
1,291,587
|
(13.0)
|
|
10,682,141
|
9,832,115
|
(8.0)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,210,803
|
1,020,110
|
(15.7)
|
|
8,922,406
|
7,914,708
|
(11.3)
|
International Traffic
|
272,961
|
271,477
|
(0.5)
|
|
1,759,735
|
1,917,407
|
9.0
|
Total Traffic
|
5,932,694
|
6,160,654
|
3.8
|
|
43,847,834
|
47,840,792
|
9.1
|
Domestic Traffic
|
3,822,188
|
4,042,572
|
5.8
|
|
27,189,633
|
29,567,974
|
8.7
|
International Traffic
|
2,110,506
|
2,118,082
|
0.4
|
|
16,658,201
|
18,272,818
|
9.7
|
MexPassenger Traffic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
August
|
% Chg
|
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2022
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
2023
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,791,666
|
2,024,362
|
13.0
|
|
11,799,961
|
14,049,091
|
19.1
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
1,072,363
|
1,153,621
|
7.6
|
|
6,749,418
|
7,875,338
|
16.7
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
23,284
|
24,686
|
6.0
|
|
115,228
|
126,653
|
9.9
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
79,472
|
68,883
|
(13.3)
|
|
587,232
|
566,708
|
(3.5)
|
MID
|
Merida
|
254,273
|
297,974
|
17.2
|
|
1,709,940
|
2,198,787
|
28.6
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
10,079
|
13,396
|
32.9
|
|
65,668
|
85,384
|
30.0
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
94,729
|
144,337
|
52.4
|
|
689,559
|
956,323
|
38.7
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
38,989
|
50,510
|
29.5
|
|
317,135
|
347,158
|
9.5
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
112,382
|
152,185
|
35.4
|
|
803,336
|
1,026,622
|
27.8
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
106,095
|
118,770
|
11.9
|
|
762,445
|
866,118
|
13.6
|
International Traffic
|
1,751,586
|
1,728,489
|
(1.3)
|
|
14,279,118
|
15,462,257
|
8.3
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
1,653,404
|
1,636,287
|
(1.0)
|
|
13,467,783
|
14,570,431
|
8.2
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
39,035
|
28,344
|
(27.4)
|
|
348,794
|
338,117
|
(3.1)
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
2,165
|
1,938
|
(10.5)
|
|
64,240
|
79,237
|
23.3
|
MID
|
Merida
|
23,579
|
25,778
|
9.3
|
|
172,912
|
223,317
|
29.2
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
1,562
|
776
|
(50.3)
|
|
8,262
|
5,611
|
(32.1)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
18,070
|
21,367
|
18.2
|
|
126,533
|
148,172
|
17.1
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
1,736
|
1,327
|
(23.6)
|
|
9,372
|
12,252
|
30.7
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
9,464
|
9,992
|
5.6
|
|
62,573
|
66,367
|
6.1
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
2,571
|
2,680
|
4.2
|
|
18,649
|
18,753
|
0.6
|
Traffic Total Mex
|
3,543,252
|
3,752,851
|
5.9
|
|
26,079,079
|
29,511,348
|
13.2
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
2,725,767
|
2,789,908
|
2.4
|
|
20,217,201
|
22,445,769
|
11.0
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
62,319
|
53,030
|
(14.9)
|
|
464,022
|
464,770
|
0.2
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
81,637
|
70,821
|
(13.2)
|
|
651,472
|
645,945
|
(0.8)
|
MID
|
Merida
|
277,852
|
323,752
|
16.5
|
|
1,882,852
|
2,422,104
|
28.6
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
11,641
|
14,172
|
21.7
|
|
73,930
|
90,995
|
23.1
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
112,799
|
165,704
|
46.9
|
|
816,092
|
1,104,495
|
35.3
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
40,725
|
51,837
|
27.3
|
|
326,507
|
359,410
|
10.1
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
121,846
|
162,177
|
33.1
|
|
865,909
|
1,092,989
|
26.2
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
108,666
|
121,450
|
11.8
|
|
781,094
|
884,871
|
13.3
|
Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
|
|
|
|
|
|
August
|
% Chg
|
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2022
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
2023
|
SJU Total
|
905,678
|
1,116,216
|
23.2
|
|
7,086,614
|
8,497,329
|
19.9
|
Domestic Traffic
|
819,719
|
998,100
|
21.8
|
|
6,467,266
|
7,604,175
|
17.6
|
International Traffic
|
85,959
|
118,116
|
37.4
|
|
619,348
|
893,154
|
44.2
|
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
August
|
% Chg
|
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2022
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
2023
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,210,803
|
1,020,110
|
(15.7)
|
|
8,922,406
|
7,914,708
|
(11.3)
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
905,638
|
749,341
|
(17.3)
|
|
6,611,937
|
5,886,351
|
(11.0)
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
113,985
|
118,920
|
4.3
|
|
815,244
|
801,054
|
(1.7)
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
134,785
|
103,063
|
(23.5)
|
|
1,029,932
|
844,000
|
(18.1)
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
22,887
|
16,849
|
(26.4)
|
|
178,212
|
134,638
|
(24.5)
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
32,160
|
29,880
|
(7.1)
|
|
238,396
|
232,525
|
(2.5)
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
1,348
|
2,057
|
52.6
|
|
48,685
|
16,140
|
(66.8)
|
International Traffic
|
272,961
|
271,477
|
(0.5)
|
|
1,759,735
|
1,917,407
|
9.0
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
272,961
|
271,477
|
(0.5)
|
|
1,759,735
|
1,917,407
|
9.0
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
Traffic Total Colombia
|
1,483,764
|
1,291,587
|
(13.0)
|
|
10,682,141
|
9,832,115
|
(8.0)
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
1,178,599
|
1,020,818
|
(13.4)
|
|
8,371,672
|
7,803,758
|
(6.8)
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
113,985
|
118,920
|
4.3
|
|
815,244
|
801,054
|
(1.7)
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
134,785
|
103,063
|
(23.5)
|
|
1,029,932
|
844,000
|
(18.1)
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
22,887
|
16,849
|
(26.4)
|
|
178,212
|
134,638
|
(24.5)
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
32,160
|
29,880
|
(7.1)
|
|
238,396
|
232,525
|
(2.5)
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
1,348
|
2,057
|
52.6
|
|
48,685
|
16,140
|
(66.8)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainlanddestinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in theto have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit
.
SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.
MENAFN05092023003732001241ID1107012261
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.