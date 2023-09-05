Nevada Copper Appoints Dr. Elaine Dorward-King To Its Board Of Directors

Stephen Gill, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nevada Copper, stated ,“We are thrilled that Elaine has chosen to join Nevada Copper's Board, adding her extensive history of leadership and achievements in sustainable development to our team. Elaine joins Nevada Copper at a crucial time in the development cycle as we foon and implement ESG initiatives through the restart and ramp up to sustained underground operations and further through the development of the open pit project. Her guidance and input will be beneficial as we develop and implement effective sustainability programs at Pumpkin Hollow.”

Dr. Dorward-King brings over 30 years of experience, primarily developed in international mining companies including Newmont Mining Corp., Rio Tinto and Kennecott Utah Copper Corporation. Prior to retiring in 2019, she served as Newmont's Executive Vice President of Sustainability and External Relations, driving Social and Governance strategies across the global organization. Prior to that she held varileadership roles focused on environmental and sustainability programs for companies in the mining, environmental and chemical sectors. She is currently a director of NovaGold Resources Inc., Sibanye-Stillwater Limited, and Kenmare Resources plc. Dr. Dorward-King has a B.A. from Maryville College and a Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry from Colorado State University.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) is the owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project located in Nevada, with substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully permitted projects include the high-grade Underground Mine and processing facility, which is undergoing a restart of operations, and a large-scale open pit PFS stage project.

