Asure Software Sets September 2023 Financial Conference Schedule

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences in September:
Lake Street 7 th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference
Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
Format: In-Person 1x1 Meetings
Location: New York, NY
Barrington Virtual Fall Investment Conference
Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
Format: Virtual 1x1 Meetings
Northland Virtual Institutional Investor Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Format: Virtual Small Group and 1x1 Meetings
For additional information, please contact your financial institution's representative or Asure Software's investor relations team at or 949-574-3860.
About Asure Software
Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) is a leading provider of Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions. We help small and mid-sized companies grow by assisting them in building better teams with skills to stay compliant with ever-changing federal, state, and local tax jurisdictions and labor laws, and better allocate cash so they can spend their financial capital on growing their business rather than back-office overhead expenses. Asure's Human Capital Management suite, named Asure HCM, includes cloud-based Payroll, Tax Services, and Time & Attendance software as well as human resources (“HR”) services ranging from HR projects to completely outsourcing payroll and HR staff. We also offer these products and services through our network of reseller partners. Visitat asuresoftware .
Asure Investor Relations Contacts
Randal Rudniski
Vice President, Investor Relations, Financial Planning & Analysis
512-859-3562
Tom Colton and Matt Glover
Gateway Group
949-574-3860
Tags Asure Asure Operations Asure Software ASUR
MENAFN05092023004107003653ID1107012230
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.