Richmond American Announces Grand Opening In Littleton

LITTLETON, Colo., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC ), is pleased to announce the debut of five exceptional model homes at Sierra at Ascent Village (RichmondAmerican.com/SierraAscentVillage ) in Littleton. The notable new neighborhood is part of the popular Sterling Ranch masterplan and offers an exciting array of ranch and two-story floor plans from several of the builder's home collections.

Model home tours ( RichmondAmerican.com/SierraAscentVillageGO )

The Linton floor plan is a brand new floor plan in the Cityscape Collection and is exclusive to Sierra at Ascent Village.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to tour the Linton, Ivy II, Farmington, Mulberry and Lavender model homes at Sierra at Ascent Village from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 9. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary snacks, music, balloon animals, face-painting and more.

More about Sierra at Ascent Village:



Beautiful new homes from the upper $400s

18 inspired floor plans from multiple collections

Up to 7 bedrooms and approx. 3,340 sq. ft.

Finished basements available

Master-planned amenities including a pool, a fitness center, trails and more Close proximity to

Roxborough State Park and notable schools

Sierra at Ascent Village is located at 8383 Snake River Street in

Littleton. Call 720.697.6194 or visit RichmondAmericanto learn more and RSVP for the event.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.