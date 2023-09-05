Why Pharma Industry Needs To Take China Plus One Strategy Seriously?

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge , a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently connected with a North America-headquartered pharma company with a significant dependence for dose manufacturing and packaging from vendors in eastern China.

However, since the onset of the pandemic, there are a few disquieting questions about the continued feasibility of China as a single country source for drug development and production. For one, Covid lockdowns put the brakes on Chinese manufacturing, and domestic demand for medications moved the industry's foin that direction, leaving MNC pharma players scrambling for alternative sourcing destinations.

Game-Changing Solutions:

After understanding the extent of the client's challenges, the SpendEdge team of procurement experts decided to carefully study the intricacies of each requirement and create bespoke solution to suit the scope of the client's business model.

As per the procurement leader, their experts performed an in-depth assessment of the potential risks and limitations an exclusive China-centric sourcing policy is prone to. Furthermore, their teams looked over the sourcing best practices of peer groups to get an under-the-boview of their sourcing markets with all their pros and cons. The experts were able to give the client a measure of how vari"China POne" opportunities (e.g., India, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia) stack up against one another.

At the end of a month-long grueling study, experts identified a short list of the top-three most attractive "China POne" sourcing destinations, further broken down by key considerations like supplier availability, capacity, quality, pricing, and political stability for each destination. As a next step, they assisted the client's procurement team in identifying the top 10 suppliers in each location, further detailing their capacity, market credibility, pricing, as well as certifications and qualifications. At the moment, the client's negotiation with tier-1 suppliers in a "China POne" market is in advanced stages.

