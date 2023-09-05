Tempest Acquires The Sports Tourism Indextm From Huddle Up Group

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempest, a leading provider of web, CRM and digital marketing solutions for the destination marketing industry , has announced the acquisition of the Sports Tourism IndexTM from sports tourism consultancy, Huddle Up Group .

"When we launched the iDSS integration with Scout, we were amazed by the enthusiasm and the exciting ideas for future enhancements that poured in from our mutual clients," stated Alex Heimann, CEO of Tempest. "Sports have always held a central place in the culture of Tempest, and considering the increasing significance of Sports Tourism to our clients, it was a natural progression forto collaborate closer with Jon and his team."

Acquisition and strategic partnership will help destinations manage event leads in the sports tourism industry.

The Sports Tourism IndexTM is utilized by more than 450 sports organizations, and contains the largest searchable facility and event database in the sports tourism industry, with more than 5,900 facilities and over 1,300 events. The Scout feature enables Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs) to evaluate their destinations' strengths, opportunities and competition in the sports tourism market, identify and connect with event organizers who are an ideal fit, and measure the economic impact generated by sporting events hosted in their destination.

Huddle Up Group Founder and CEO Jon Schmieder commented on the announcement, "We have had a great partnership with the team at Tempest. Our companies have similar cultures and we both strive to exhibit a service first mentality. This intentional alignment is the natural next step in our relationship with Tempest and will provide a pathway for the Sports Tourism IndexTM to develop into all that it can be. This collaboration will also help both companies maximize the positive collective impact on the destinations we serve."

The Sports Tourism IndexTM will become a division within iDSS. As part of the acquisition, Huddle Up Group and Tempest will enter into a long term strategic partnership, accelerating the technological roadmap for the Sports Tourism IndexTM, building upon the existing integration between Scout and iDSS, and working cohesively on sports tourism industry initiatives.

For more information, please contact:



Kyle Huff, Director of Growth Marketing, Tempest, [email protected] Jon Schmieder, Founder and CEO, Huddle Up Group, [email protected]

About Tempest:

Tempest provides CRM, Web and Digital Marketing solutions that empower innovative Destination Organizations to grow and make a positive impact in their communities. For more information about Tempest, please visit .

About Huddle Up Group:

Huddle Up Group is a sports tourism consultancy trusted by more than 450 sports organizations. Huddle Up Group supports sports organizations through strategic planning, facility feasibility studies, and the Sports Tourism IndexTM and Scout data platforms. For more information about Huddle Up Group, please visit .

SOURCE Tempest Interactive Media