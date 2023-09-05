Monthly Information On Share Capital And Company Voting Rights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARIS, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Listing market: Euronext Growth ISIN code: FR0010425595

Date Total number of shares

in the capital Total number of voting

rights 08/31/2023 55,583,768 61,519,936



About Cellectis

Cellectis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies. Cellectis utilizes an allogeneic approach for CAR-T immunotherapies in oncology, pioneering the concept of off-the-shelf and ready-to-use gene-edited CAR T-cells to treat cancer patients, and a platform to make therapeutic gene editing in hemopoietic stem cells for varidiseases. As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with over 23 years of experience and expertise in gene editing, Cellectis is developing life-changing product candidates utilizing TALEN®, its gene editing technology, and PulseAgile, its pioneering electroporation system to harness the power of the immune system in order to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. Cellectis' headquarters are in Paris, France, with locations in New York, New York and Raleigh, North Carolina. Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS).

