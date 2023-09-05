Small Business Administration Recognizes Legacy Businesses During Sba's 70Th Anniversary Celebration

Administrator Guzman is celebrating the SBA's 70th anniversary - which began July 30 - with events throughout the country. Earlier in August, she rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange to mark the anniversary and celebrate SBA-supported businesses that have grown from small start-ups into some of the most recognizable publicly traded brands. Administrator Guzman also attended an anniversary celebration at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Kansas, where she and local elected officials highlighted the nation's historic small business boom under President Biden and honored the legacy of President Dwight E. Eisenhower, who created the SBA 70 years ago.

Administrator Guzman and the Biden-Harris Administration are putting small businesses at the forefront of President Biden's historic Investing in America agenda: modernizing SBA programs and resources, expanding networks, and increasing access to capital and contracting so more small businesses can capitalize on national investments in our nation's infrastructure, rebuilding advanced manufacturing and more.

“The SBA's Legacy Businesses all demonstrate the strength and impact of entrepreneurship and how the federal programs at the SBA fill gaps in the marketplace to ensure small businesses have the support and resources needed to start, grow and thrive,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. “We are proud of every small business the SBA has helped in our 70-year history and are working hard in the Biden-Harris Administration to ensure they have the capital and know-how to leverage opportunities as we Invest in America so they can do what they do best: innovate, create jobs and propel our economy.”

For 70 years, America's entrepreneurs have relied on SBA support to help start and grow their small businesses. The federal agency has provided trillions of dollars in support to small businesses and has helped millions of small-business owners build meaningful lifelong connections and power their local economies.

In recognition of our nation's successes, the SBA is honoring some of the many Legacy Businesses who have leveraged SBA capital and resources to grow their businesses and strengthen their local economies and communities.

SBA Legacy Businesses:

Alabama: Stanley Construction, Huntsville

Alaska: Santa ClHouse, North Pole

Arizona: Sonoran Technology and Professional Services, LLC, Goodyear

Arkansas: McCormick Asphalt Paving and Excavating, Inc., Mulberry

California: Equator Coffee, San Rafael; Meissner Filtrations Inc., Camarillo; Exquadrum, Inc., Victorville; Leatherby Family Creamery, Sacramento, CitHeights; Cosmopolitan Tavern and Italian Grill, Fresno; Herman Construction, Escondido

Colorado: Snooze AM Eatery, Denver

Connecticut: The Farmers Cow, Bozrah

Delaware: High 5 Hospitality – H5H, Newark

Florida: LeIndustries, Miami; Engineering and Computer Simulations Inc., Orlando

Georgia: Arden's Garden, East Point

Hawaii: Maui Brewing Company, Kihei

Idaho: Rekluse Motor Sports, Boise

Illinois: Skyway Bowl, Chicago

Indiana: Wild Birds Unlimited, Indianapolis

Iowa: Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Adel

Kansas: ShieldAg Equipment, South Hutchinson

Kentucky: Flavorman, Louisville

Louisiana: Angelica Food Manufacturing, Saint Gabriel

Maine: Sea Bags, LLC, Portland

Maryland: Montgomery County Chamber Community Foundation (MCCCF), Rockville; EMD Sales, Baltimore

Massachusetts: Wachusett Mountain Associates, Princeton

Michigan: Hacienda Mexican Foods, LLC, Detroit

Minnesota: Angie's Boom Chicka Pop, North Mankato

Mississippi: SOL Engineering Services, LLC, Jackson

Missouri: Cohen Architectural Woodworking, St. James; Freedom Interiors, Kansas City

Montana: Wood's Powr-Grip Co., Inc. Laurel

Nebraska: Firespring: Integrated Marketing, Printing, and Websites, Lincoln

Nevada: Cashman Photo Enterprises of Nevada Inc., Las Vegas

New Hampshire: WS Badger, Gilsum

New Jersey: Gladys' Cleaning Service/GCS Cleaning Enterprises, Union

New Mexico: Olive Tree Compounding Pharmacy, Rio Rancho

New York: Bogota Latin Bistro, Brooklyn; Chobani, New Berlin; Datrose Inc., Webster

North Carolina: Highland Brewing Company, Asheville

North Dakota: Laducer Information Management, Mandan

Ohio: Humtown Pattern Company, Columbiana; E. E. Ward Moving & Storage, Grove City

Oklahoma: Schatz Publishing Group LLC/Schatz Strategy Group, Blackwell

Oregon: Columbia Sportswear, Portland

Pennsylvania: Royal Truck & Equipment, Shoemakersville; DelGrosso Foods, Inc. / Laguna Splash Limited, Tipton

Puerto Rico: Global Manufacturing LLC & Global Mattress LLC

Rhode Island: Dr. Daycare, Inc., Smithfield

South Carolina: Holy City Linen Services, Mt. Pleasant & North Charleston

South Dakota: Simpsons Printing, Rapid City

Tennessee: Expoquip, Inc., Knoxville

Texas: GCC Enterprises, Dallas; Tommy Graham's Paint and Body, Harlingen; Noble Machine, Houston; Merchant Security, LLC, El Paso; Plains Cotton Cooperative Association (PCCA), Lubbock; Avantgarde, LLC, Georgetown

U.S. Virgin Islands: Alvin's Hot Sauce, Christiansted

Utah: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins

Vermont: 14th Star Brewing Company, LLC, St. Albans

Virginia: FamMat (Family Matters) Services LLC (also Maximized Life Coaching, TAG Consulting – Lawrence & Make 'Ur Merch – Makerspace for Underserved Community, Inner Peace Coalition – Non-profit, Williamsburg

Washington: Pike Place Fish Market, Seattle

West Virginia: Action Facilities Management, Morgantown

Wisconsin: Culver Franchising System, LLC, Prairie du Sac

Wyoming: Eagle Bronze, Lander

By growing our economy from the middle out and the bottom up, leveling the playing field, and creating equitable access to opportunities, we are building a lasting foundation for economic growth and our nation's global competitiveness.

