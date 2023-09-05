Lennar Corporation's Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call To Be Broadcast Live On The Internet

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's largest homebuilders, announced today that the Company will release earnings for the third quarter ended August 31, 2023 after the market closes on September 14, 2023. Additionally, the Company will hold a conference call on September 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
The call will be broadcast live on the Inteand can be accessed through
Lennar's website at investors.lennar. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at investors.lennar
for 90 days.
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit .
Contact:
Ian Frazer
Investor Relations
Lennar Corporation
(305) 485-4129
SOURCE Lennar Corporation
MENAFN05092023003732001241ID1107012150
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.