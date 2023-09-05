Siriusxm To Present At The Bank Of America Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI ) today announced that Jennifer Witz, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Bank of America Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference on
Thursday, September 14 at
10:30 am ET.
A webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investor Relations section of the SiriusXM website at
siriusxm.com/investorrelations .
About SirXM Holdings Inc.
SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to:
.
Investor contacts:
Hooper Stevens
212-901-6718
[email protected]
Natalie Candela
212-901-6672
[email protected]
