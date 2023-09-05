(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, FLORIDA, US, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- WITTY WOCKS ART EXHIBIT : A FUSION OF COLORFUL CREATIVITY AND CULINARY DELIGHTS AT SPAIN RESTAURANT & TOMA BAR
Witty Wocks whimsical and joy-infusing art will be featured in Tampa's renowned Spain Restaurant & Toma Bar September through November, with a special reception on Thursday, September 21.
Witty Wocks is about bliss and curiosity. Adria Bernstein, owner and creator of Witty Wocks crafts highly-textured wood art using multi-layered wood, hardware and multi-colored paint. Each piece is an experience of happiness that lifts the spirits. When Adria picks up the brush it is like a puzzle of the unknown. She is drawn to it and wants to study it with curiosity and is hopeful of the outcome. So much in life is like that for all of us. With these unique pieces of art, she hopes to stop sad people in their tracks for all the right reasons.
Being one of Spain Restaurant & Toma Bar's 100 Women Artist in Art History of the World exhibit is what brought Witty Wocks into the spotlight for Adria's exceptional creativity and unique perspective. Because she is able to create whimsical interpretations in an idiosyncratic way, she has been asked to be the solo artist to exhibit throughout this Mediterranean atmosphere in Tampa's most unique, modern, urban setting complimented by excellent Spanish cuisine.
During the months of September through November, guests visiting Spain Restaurant & Toma Bar will have the opportunity to experience these colorful concepts. A special reception will be held on Thursday. September 21 from 5pm to 9pm. Meet the visionary behind the concept, Adria Bernstein, and enjoy a multisensory experience...visual art for the eyes and mind married with sumptuSpanish, specially curated dishes.
