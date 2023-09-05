Eiger Biopharmaceuticals To Present At H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

The presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals website at . A replay of the presentation will be available on the website for at least 90 days.



About Eiger

Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for rare metabolic diseases. Eiger's lead product candidate, avexitide, is a well characterized, first-in-class GLP-1 antagonist being developed for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH) and congenital hyperinsulinism (HI). Avexitide is the only drug in development for PBH with Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA.

For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit .

Investors:

Sylvia Wheeler

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

[email protected]



Media:

AljaReynolds

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

[email protected]

SOURCE Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.