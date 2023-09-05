Fusion Pharmaceuticals To Present At Upcoming September Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HAMILTON, ON and BOSTON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN ), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.
The H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference – The Company presentation will take place on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Presenting on behalf of Fusion will be Chief Financial Officer John Crowley. The Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference – The fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 3:35 p.m. ET. Presenting on behalf of Fusion will be Chief Executive Officer John Valliant, Ph.D.
Webcasts of each event will be available on the "Events and Presentations" page in the "Investors & Media" section of the Company's website at . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following their respective presentation dates.
About Fusion
Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. Fusion connects alpha particle emitting isotopes to varitargeting molecules to selectively deliver the alpha emitting payloads to tumors. Fusion's clinical portfolio includes: FPI-2265 targeting prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA) for metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer currently in a Phase 2 trial; FPI-1434 targeting insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor currently in a Phase 1 trial; and FPI-2059, a small molecule targeting neurotensin receptor 1 (NTSR1), currently in a Phase 1 trial. In addition to a robust proprietary pipeline, Fusion has a collaboration with AstraZeneca to jointly develop novel targeted alpha therapies (TATs) and combination programs between Fusion's TATs and AstraZeneca's DNA Damage Response Inhibitors (DDRis) and immuno-oncology agents. The Company recently received IND clearance for FPI-2068, the first novel TAT under the collaboration, which targets EGFR-cMET. Fusion has also entered into a collaboration with Merck to evaluate FPI-1434 in combination with Merck's KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with solid tumors expressing IGF-1R. To support Fusion's growing pipeline of TATs, the Company has signed strategic actinium supply agreements with TRIUMF, Niowave, Inc. and BWXT Medical.
