Oneok To Participate In Barclays Ceo Energy-Power Conference

ONEOK management will participate in a fireside chat session at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (9:20 a.m. Central Daylight Time).

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE ) is a leading midstream service provider and owns one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Permian and Mid-Continent regions with key market centers and owns an extensive network of gathering, processing, fractionation, transportation and storage assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

