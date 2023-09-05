Fidelity National Financial Announces Participation In The Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting FNF's Investor Relations website at . An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF ) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.

About F&G

F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of annuity and life insurance products and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit .

