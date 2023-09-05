Healthequity Reports Second Quarter Ended July 31, 2023 Financial Results

Highlights of the second quarter include:





Revenue of $243.5 million, an increase of 18% compared to $206.1 million in Q2 FY23.

income of $10.6 million, compared toloss of $10.7 million in Q2 FY23, with non-GAAPincome of $45.6 million, an increase of 62% compared to $28.1 million in Q2 FY23.

income per diluted share of $0.12, compared toloss per diluted share of $0.13 in Q2 FY23, with non-GAAPincome per diluted share of $0.53, compared to $0.33 in Q2 FY23.

Adjusted EBITDA of $88.1 million, an increase of 31% compared to $67.0 million in Q2 FY23.

8.2 million HSAs, an increase of 9% compared to Q2 FY23.

Total Assets of $23.2 billion, an increase of 13% compared to Q2 FY23. 15.0 million Total Accounts, including both HSAs and complementary CDBs, an increase of 3% compared to Q2 FY23.



DRAPER, Utah, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity" or the "Company"), the nation's largest health savings account ("HSA") custodian, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2023.

"HealthEquity's 8.2 million Members grew their health savings by $883 million, including strong contributions from the 156,000 new Members Team Purple welcomed during the quarter," said Jon Kessler, President and CEO of HealthEquity. "Strong member and balance growth, improving custodial yields, and an ongoing service technology rollout all contributed to 360bps of year-over-year expansion of adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue and record operating cash flow."

Second quarter financial results

Revenue for the second quarter ended July 31, 2023 was $243.5 million, an increase of 18% compared to $206.1 million for the second quarter ended July 31, 2022. Revenue this quarter included: service revenue of $105.7 million, custodial revenue of $98.9 million, and interchange revenue of $38.9 million.

HealthEquity reportedincome of $10.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, and non-GAAPincome of $45.6 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended July 31, 2023. The Company reported aloss of $10.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, and non-GAAPincome of $28.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended July 31, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $88.1 million for the second quarter ended July 31, 2023, an increase of 31% compared to the second quarter ended July 31, 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was 36% of revenue, compared to 33% for the second quarter ended July 31, 2022.

Account and asset metrics

HSAs as of July 31, 2023 were 8.2 million, an increase of 9% year over year, including 574,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 11% year over year. Total Accounts as of July 31, 2023 were 15.0 million, including 6.8 million other consumer-directed benefits ("CDBs").

Total Assets as of July 31, 2023 were $23.2 billion, an increase of 13% year over year. Total Assets included $14.0 billion of cash and $9.2 billion of investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs, and from which we generate custodial revenue, were $0.8 billion as of July 31, 2023.

Business outlook

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024, management expects revenue of $980 million to $990 million. Its outlook forincome is between $19 million and $24 million, resulting inincome of $0.21 to $0.27 per diluted share. Its outlook for non-GAAPincome, calculated using the method described below, is between $171 million and $179 million, resulting in non-GAAPincome per diluted share of $1.97 to $2.06 (based on an estimated 87 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $338 million to $348 million.

See "Non-GAAP financial information" below for definitions of our Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAPincome. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this release to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

Non-GAAP financial information

To supplement our financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAPincome, and non-GAAPincome per diluted share.



Adjusted EBITDA is adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.

Non-GAAPincome is calculated by adding back to GAAPincome (loss) before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate. Non-GAAPincome per diluted share is calculated by dividing non-GAAPincome by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.



Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from GAAP; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. In addition, while amortization of acquired intangible assets is being excluded from non-GAAPincome, the revenue generated from those acquired intangible assets is not excluded. Whenever we use these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a reconciliation of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed in the tables below.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words "may," "believes," "intends," "seeks," "aims," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," "should," "assumes," "continues," "could," "will," "future" and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:



our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged HSAs and other CDBs;

our ability to adequately place and safeguard our custodial assets, or the failure of any of our depository or insurance company partners;

the impact from a decline in interest rate levels on our financial results;

our ability to realize the anticipated financial and other benefits from combining the operations of recent and future acquisitions with our business successfully;

our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare and benefits administration industry;

our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;

the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;

the impact of societal and economic changes arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, our operations and our financial results;

our reliance on the availability and performance of our technology and communications systems;

potential future cybersecurity breaches of our technology and communications systems and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;

the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;

our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, ERISA, investment adviser and other laws applicable to our business;

our reliance on partners and third-party vendors for distribution and important services;

our ability to develop and implement updated features for our technology and communications systems; and our reliance on our management team and key team members.



For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated balance sheets